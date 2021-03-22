What is Data Normalization?

Data normalization is the process of making data less redundant and more consistent. Normalization is often required when you need to pull data from a big and complex database and organize it in a cohesive way.

With normalization, you will typically make sure that data dependencies are logical and that all types of related data are stored together, instead of being scattered all over the place.

When done correctly, data normalization will make databases take up less disk space and increase performance (speed).