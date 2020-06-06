Learn how to count the number of properties in a JavaScript object, with two different methods.
To count the number of JavaScript object properties, you can either use:
- a
forloop
- or the
Object.keys()method.
Let’s explore them both!
Count object properties with a for loop
Here’s a JavaScript object called
dog:
const dog = {
name: "Naya",
age: 2,
color: "black",
Breed: "Rottweiler mix",
}
To count the number of object properties in
dog, let’s first declare a variable called
count and give it a start value of
0:
let count = 0
Now we need to loop through the
dog object and for each property we come across we add one (+ 1) to the
count variable:
for (let properties in dog) {
count = count + 1
}
Now try printing the result by using
console.log():
console.log(count)
// Result: 4
If you wrote the code correctly, you should get
4.
Count object properties with Object.keys()
You can also use JavaScript’s
Object.keys() method to count all the enumerable properties (more about that in a sec) on an object.
Let’s reuse the
dog object from before, but now we pass the
dog object to
Object.keys() and calculate its length with the
length property:
const dog = {
name: "Naya",
age: 2,
color: "black",
Breed: "Rottweiler mix",
}
let count = Object.keys(dog).length
console.log(count)
// Result: 4
As you can see, the result is the same. Or is it?
Yes and no. It depends on the context.
for vs. Object.keys()
The difference between using a
for loop and
Object.keys() is:
- The
forloop counts both the properties of the object (here,
dog) and any properties that might be linked to the object outside of it.
- By default, the
Object.keys()method only counts (enumerates) the object’s (own) enumerate properties — not linked properties.
Enumeration is another word for counting.
What do I mean with “linked properties”?
Let’s take the same
Object.keys() example from before, but this time we link the
dog object to an object called
animal by using the
_proto_ property:
// New object
let animal = {
fourLegs: true,
}
const dog = {
name: "Naya",
age: 2,
color: "black",
Breed: "Rottweiler mix",
}
// Link dog object to animal object
dog.__proto__ = animal
var count = Object.keys(dog).length
console.log(count)
// Result: 4
Why is the result 4, when the total number of properties of
dog and
animal is 5, and we just linked them together and counted them?
Because we’re using
Object.keys() which only counts its own (enumerable) properties, not linked properties. Therefore the
fourLegs property from the
animal object doesn’t get counted in the example above.
Now let’s try another example, but this time we use the
for loop to count properties:
const animal = {
fourLegs: true,
}
const dog = {
name: "Naya",
age: 2,
color: "black",
Breed: "Rottweiler mix",
}
// Link dog object to animal object
dog.__proto__ = animal
let count = 0
for (properties in dog) {
count = count + 1
}
console.log(count)
// Result: 5
Now we’re getting all 5 properties, because unlike
Object.keys() when we use a
for loop we count every property of an object, including linked object properties.
As you can see, it matters which approach you use.
In summary:
- There are two ways to count the number of properties in an object. You can use a
forloop or the
Object.keys()method.
- Use a
forloop if you wish to include any linked object properties in your property count.
- Use
Object.keys()if you only wish to count enumerable properties (the object’s own).