How to Clear Form Fields on Submit with JavaScript

When a user submits a form on a website that doesn’t refresh the page or redirects the user to a success page, you often want to clear the form fields. Here’s how to do that with vanilla JavaScript.

1. HTML: a login form

Here’s a typical HTML login form where the user types in their username and password, before hitting the Login (submit) button:

< form > < label for = " username " > Username: </ label > < input type = " text " id = " username " /> < label for = " password " > Password: </ label > < input type = " password " id = " password " /> < button > Login </ button > </ form >

2. JavaScript: clear form fields on submit

This code will clear every field in the form as soon as the user hits submit: