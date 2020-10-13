How to Clear Form Fields on Submit with JavaScript

JavaScript

When a user submits a form on a website that doesn’t refresh the page or redirects the user to a success page, you often want to clear the form fields. Here’s how to do that with vanilla JavaScript.

1. HTML: a login form

Here’s a typical HTML login form where the user types in their username and password, before hitting the Login (submit) button:

<form>
  <label for="username">Username:</label>
  <input type="text" id="username" />

  <label for="password">Password:</label>
  <input type="password" id="password" />

  <button>Login</button>
</form>

2. JavaScript: clear form fields on submit

This code will clear every field in the form as soon as the user hits submit:

// Run function when a submit event is registered
document.addEventListener("submit", function(event) {
  // Prevent default form submit
  event.preventDefault()

  // Clear all form fields
  event.target.reset()
})

