How to use the HTML <link> Media Attribute to Load CSS

The HTML
<link media> attribute is used to specify which device type an asset (usually a CSS file) should be optimized for. This way you can have different CSS stylesheets for different purposes.
The
media attribute takes several values, with the most common ones being:
all: is the default, which applies to all media type devices.
screen: is for computer screens, tablets, smartphones — any screen.
So in practice, you can have different CSS stylesheets that are optimized for
screen and
For example:
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="theme.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="screen.css" media="screen">
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="print.css" media="print">
</head>
In the example above:
- The first
<link>element doesn’t specify a media type, which means that it uses the
media="all"attribute by default (which applies to all media types). It’s not visible, but it’s there.
- The second
<link>element uses the
media="screen"attribute, which means that this stylesheet is optimized for screens.
- The third
<link>element uses the
media="print"attribute, which means that this stylesheet is optimized for print/preview.