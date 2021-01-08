How to use the HTML <link> Media Attribute to Load CSS

The HTML <link media> attribute is used to specify which device type an asset (usually a CSS file) should be optimized for. This way you can have different CSS stylesheets for different purposes.

The media attribute takes several values, with the most common ones being:

all : is the default, which applies to all media type devices.

: is the default, which applies to all media type devices. screen : is for computer screens, tablets, smartphones — any screen.

: is for computer screens, tablets, smartphones — any screen. print : is for Print preview mode, and printed pages.

So in practice, you can have different CSS stylesheets that are optimized for screen and print respectively.

For example:

< head > < link rel = " stylesheet " type = " text/css " href = " theme.css " > < link rel = " stylesheet " type = " text/css " href = " screen.css " media = " screen " > < link rel = " stylesheet " type = " text/css " href = " print.css " media = " print " > </ head >

In the example above: