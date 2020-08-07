How to Check if a Value is a Number with JavaScript

In JavaScript, there are different ways to check whether a value is a number or something else.

The most common way is to use the typeof operator:

const value = 5 console . log ( typeof value )

One way you can use it in a practical context is to check if a form is filled out correctly, by using typeof in a conditional statement.

Let’s check if the value type of an input value is not a number value type, and then log out a message to the console:

const inputFieldAge = "10" if ( typeof inputFieldAge !== 'number' ) { console . log ( 'This field has to be a number' }