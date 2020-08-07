How to Check if a Value is a Number with JavaScript

In JavaScript, there are different ways to check whether a value is a number or something else.
The most common way is to use the
typeof operator:
const value = 5
console.log(typeof value)
// "number"
One way you can use it in a practical context is to check if a form is filled out correctly, by using
typeof in a conditional statement.
Let’s check if the value type of an input value is not a number value type, and then log out a message to the console:
const inputFieldAge = "10"
if (typeof inputFieldAge !== 'number') {
console.log('This field has to be a number'
}
Because the
inputFieldAge variable has a string assigned to it (the double quotes) instead of a number value type
10, the
typeof operator will catch it.