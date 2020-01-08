What is an Object Literal in JavaScript?

Learn about what JavaScript Object Literals are.

There are some concepts in programming that are named in a way that makes you think they’re more complex than they are. Object Literals are not much more complex than a list of groceries.

What is an Object Literal?

An Object is a special type of value in JavaScript that can have connections with other values.

An Object Literal is an object value that you literally write in your program/app.

An Object Literal usually consists of a list of comma-separated name-value pairs ( property:value ), wrapped inside curly braces {} .

Object Literal example:

const dog = { name : 'Naya' , sex : 'female' , age : 2 , breed : 'Rottweiler mix' } ;

When I say usually, I mean that an object literal could also be empty, or contain a single name-value pair:

const dog = { } const dog = { name : 'Naya' }

In the examples above, the dog is an object value (Object Literal), which encapsulates info (data) about the dog, by using name-value pairs (e.. name: 'Naya').

So you can say that an Object Literal is a type of value (object value) in JavaScript that contains references to other values (name-value pairs).

It’s important to know that properties inside objects live inside the objects, and are scoped inside it — but values are not.

In the example above, name , sex , age , breed , are considered properties of the dog object, and they can’t be changed from the outside.