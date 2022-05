To get yesterday’s date with JavaScript, you simply need to get the current date, and then subtract one day from it, like this:

const today = new Date ( ) const yesterday = new Date ( today ) yesterday . setDate ( yesterday . getDate ( ) - 1 ) today . toDateString ( ) yesterday . toDateString ( )

Now try console logging out yesterdays date:

console . log ( yesterday . toDateString ( ) )

Nice and simple!