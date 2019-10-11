How to Open a Link (ahref) in a New Browser Tab With HTML

To open a link (a href) in a new browser window you need to add one more attribute to your HTML anchor element ( <a> ) namely, the target attribute.

Just like the href attribute needs a link path value (the URL), the target attribute needs a specific value to trigger the browser to open a new tab when you click on the link. This value is called _blank .

Open link in new tab example:

Here's a link that goes to the techstacker front page via a new tab:

Go to Techstacker.com

HTML code for the example:

< a href = " https://techstacker.com " target = " _blank " rel = " noopener " > Go to Techstacker.com </ a >

As simple as that, happy linking!