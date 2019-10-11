How to Open a Link (ahref) in a New Browser Tab With HTML

To open a link (a href) in a new browser window you need to add one more attribute to your HTML anchor element (
<a>) namely, the
target attribute.
Just like the
href attribute needs a link path value (the URL), the
target attribute needs a specific value to trigger the browser to open a new tab when you click on the link. This value is called
_blank.
Open link in new tab example:
Here's a link that goes to the techstacker front page via a new tab:
HTML code for the example:
<a href="https://techstacker.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Go to Techstacker.com</a>
As simple as that, happy linking!