Learn how to empty an array with JavaScript.
Emptying an array with JavaScript could not be more simple. Let’s say you have an array with a list of exercises:
let exerciseList = ["squat", "deadlift", "push-up", "pull-up"]
Use
console.log(exerciseList) to print out your list of exercises and confirm that it works.
Now to empty your array, simply run the following:
exerciseList.length = ""
Now when you
console.log(exerciseList) again, you’ll get an empty array:
console.log(exerciseList)
// output: []