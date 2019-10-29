Learn how to empty an array with JavaScript.

Emptying an array with JavaScript could not be more simple. Let’s say you have an array with a list of exercises:

let exerciseList = [ "squat" , "deadlift" , "push-up" , "pull-up" ]

Use console.log(exerciseList) to print out your list of exercises and confirm that it works.

Now to empty your array, simply run the following:

exerciseList . length = ""

Now when you console.log(exerciseList) again, you’ll get an empty array: