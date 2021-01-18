Regex: Find Every Line that Ends with a Specific Word

To find every line that ends with a specific word, you can use the following regex expression:

^the word$

Example

Let’s say that there’s a specific word you always end your articles with, for example, “as always!”.

But you’ve noticed that in some articles, you have mistakenly added two exclamation marks at the end of the line:

as always ! !

That looks silly.

Instead of going through 100s of articles manually to find the sinners, you can simply search for every matching instance of as always!! :

^as always ! ! $

How the regex code works:

^ and $ are anchors: