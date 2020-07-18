A Quick Way to Swap an Image on mouseOver/mouseOut with inline JavaScript

This is a quick and simple inline JavaScript approach to swap a default image with another image when you move your mouse over it — and then swap back to the default when you move your mouse out again:

< img onmouseover = " this.src= ' new-image.png ' " onmouseout = " this.src= ' default-image.png ' " src = " default-image.png " />

This example is identical, but uses external placeholder images as the image sources:

< img onmouseover = " this.src= ' https://via.placeholder.com/150/0000FF/FFFFFF/?text=Digital.com ' " onmouseout = " this.src= ' https://via.placeholder.com/150/FF0000/808080/?text=Down.com ' " src = " https://via.placeholder.com/150/FF0000/808080/?text=Down.com " />

Code demo