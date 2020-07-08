How to Prevent Flexbox Child Elements Height from Stretching Vertically in CSS

CSS

Let’s say you have a flexbox container with a button inside:

<div class="container">
  <button class="button">Button</button>
</div>

If you try to center align the button (child element) horizontally with the justify-content property like this:

.container {
  height: 300px;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
}

Then the button’s (child element) height will stretch to whatever the height of the parent element is (in this case 300px):

Vertically stretched button

Which is probably not what you want!

There are a couple of ways to prevent the flex items (children of a flex container) from stretching vertically.

If you center align the flex items vertically with the align-items property, the stretch automatically goes away:

.container {
  height: 300px;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;

  /*Vertical center alignment:*/
  align-items: center;
}
Button element center aligned vertically

But what if you don’t want to vertically align your flex containers flex items?

Then you can use the CSS height property’s max-content value on the flex item:

.button {
  height: max-content;
}
Button aligned to the top of parent container

Now your flex items height will be determined by the height of its content, which in this button example is the text, which is 14px (+ the button’s default padding):

You can also use the align-self property on the flex item:

.button {
  align-self: flex-start;
}

This will yield the same result as using max-content in simple use cases, but it depends on your specific context (try both).

Has this been helpful to you?

You can support my work by sharing this article with others, or perhaps buy me a cup of coffee 😊

Kofi

Share & Discuss on

Subscribe to Newsletter