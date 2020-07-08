How to Prevent Flexbox Child Elements Height from Stretching Vertically in CSS

Let’s say you have a flexbox container with a button inside:

< div class = " container " > < button class = " button " > Button </ button > </ div >

If you try to center align the button (child element) horizontally with the justify-content property like this:

.container { height : 300px ; display : flex ; justify-content : center ; }

Then the button’s (child element) height will stretch to whatever the height of the parent element is (in this case 300px ):

Which is probably not what you want!

There are a couple of ways to prevent the flex items (children of a flex container) from stretching vertically.

If you center align the flex items vertically with the align-items property, the stretch automatically goes away:

.container { height : 300px ; display : flex ; justify-content : center ; align-items : center ; }

But what if you don’t want to vertically align your flex containers flex items?

Then you can use the CSS height property’s max-content value on the flex item:

.button { height : max-content ; }

Now your flex items height will be determined by the height of its content, which in this button example is the text, which is 14px (+ the button’s default padding):

You can also use the align-self property on the flex item:

.button { align-self : flex-start ; }