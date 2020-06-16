Naming Conventions (Rules) for JavaScript Variables

The following are rules (not guidelines) for naming a JavaScript variable:

Variable names can only consist of alpha-numeric characters (the letters a to z and the numbers 0 to 9 ), underscores ( _ ) or a dollar sign $ .

Variable names must start with a letter, dollar sign ( $ ) or an underscore ( _ ).

Variable names cannot contain certain reserved keywords, such as Javascript , true , this and many more.

Reserved JavaScript keywords

Regarding reserved keywords, if you try to name a variable any of the reserved JavaScript keywords, you’ll get an error similar to this:

let this = "hey you"

Case sensitivity

In JavaScript, variables are case sensitive. These two variables are pronounced the same, but one contains an upper case, the other is pure lowercase:

helloThere

hellothere

In JavaScript world, that makes them two different variables. So always pay attention to lower and uppercase letters when you declare and reference variables in JavaScript.

You can start a variable with an uppercase letter, but the most common pattern you see in vanilla JavaScript is called camelCase, which is when the first letter of the first word in a variable is lowercase, and then the proceeding words have their first letter uppercase, like this: