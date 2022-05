To reset Adobe Premiere Pro preferences to the default settings:

Hold down: Alt/Options on Mac or Alt on (Windows). Keep holding down the Alt key, and click on the Premiere Pro app icon to open it. In a few seconds, it asks you “Are you sure you want to reset your preferences?”. Click OK.

Now when Premiere Pro is opens up, it has been reset to the factory settings, and look exactly as when you opened it up the first time.

If you’re in doubt watch this 30-second video.