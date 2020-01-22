JavaScript Array Methods, How to Add and Remove Items from Array

The four Array Methods we use:
unshift()adds item to the beginning of array.
shift()removes first item in array.
push()adds item to the end of array.
pop()removes last item of array.
I use the Chrome DevTools Console in the example.
Shortcuts to open the console:
Cmd + Option + j on Mac, or
Ctrl + Shift + j on
Windows. Or just right click in your browser window and click on
Inspect. Then click on the console tab.
Code for the initial array we use in the example:
var list = ['item 1', 'item 2', 'item 3']