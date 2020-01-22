JavaScript Array Methods, How to Add and Remove Items from Array

The four Array Methods we use:

unshift() adds item to the beginning of array.

adds item to the beginning of array. shift() removes first item in array.

removes first item in array. push() adds item to the end of array.

adds item to the end of array. pop() removes last item of array.

I use the Chrome DevTools Console in the example.

Shortcuts to open the console: Cmd + Option + j on Mac, or Ctrl + Shift + j on Windows. Or just right click in your browser window and click on Inspect . Then click on the console tab.

Code for the initial array we use in the example: