In Visual Studio Code, you can easily and quickly set up a local live server by installing the Live Server extension by Ritwick Dey.

Video tutorial:

Go to the VS Code Marketplace tab (Mac shortcut: CMD + Shift + X), search for Live Server, and click install.

In a few seconds, you’ll have a button called “Go Live” in your bottom menu bar:

Click on it to launch your local live server.

Click on it again to shut it down.