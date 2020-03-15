React Native: potential fix for “sharp module” error

If you get an error like this when trying to launch your React Native app:

Something went wrong installing the "sharp" module

There can be several reasons and different fixes.

I’ve noticed that it usually happens when I’ve just installed the latest version of Node.js.

The fix I use that has worked every time is to remove node_modules inside your app root folder with this command:

rm -rf node_modules

Dont manually remove your node_modules folder, use the command.

After running the command above, install your node modules again, with your package manager of choice:

yarn

Or