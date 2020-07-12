How to Make Square Bullets on Unordered Lists with CSS

Learn how to make square bullet points on unordered lists with the CSS property
list-style-type.
By default, unordered list items (
<ul>) on a web page uses round bullet points.
Round bullet points are styled like this:
ul {
list-style-type: disc;
}
And look like this:
To make your bullet points square, you can override the default
list-style-type settings like this:
ul {
list-style-type: square;
}
Square bullets example:
Square bullet points are unusual, but on some websites, they’re a great fit. It depends on what stylistic look and theme you’re going for.