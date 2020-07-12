How to Make Square Bullets on Unordered Lists with CSS

CSSTypography

Learn how to make square bullet points on unordered lists with the CSS property list-style-type.

By default, unordered list items (<ul>) on a web page uses round bullet points.

Round bullet points are styled like this:

ul {
  list-style-type: disc;
}

And look like this:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
Round bullet points are enabled by default in your browser.

To make your bullet points square, you can override the default list-style-type settings like this:

ul {
  list-style-type: square;
}

Square bullets example:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript

Square bullet points are unusual, but on some websites, they’re a great fit. It depends on what stylistic look and theme you’re going for.

