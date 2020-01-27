How to Reload a Page With the Window Reload Event in JavaScript

To reload a webpage with JavaScript we need to use the Window Reload Event.

Reload page with a single line of JavaScript:

Paste this code into your browser Console and hit enter

window . location . reload ( )

Cool, but perhaps not so practical? Let’s try something else.

Reload page with a button click event:

Add this to your HTML markup:

< button onclick = " reloadPage() " > Reload page </ button >

Add he window reload event function this to your JavaScript file

function reloadPage ( ) { window . location . reload ( ) }

Note: the window reload event doesn’t work inside the CodePen editor, but you can test it out in CodePen’s debug mode.