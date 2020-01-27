How to Reload a Page With the Window Reload Event in JavaScript

To reload a webpage with JavaScript we need to use the Window Reload Event.
Reload page with a single line of JavaScript:
Paste this code into your browser Console and hit enter
window.location.reload()
Cool, but perhaps not so practical? Let’s try something else.
Reload page with a button click event:
Add this to your HTML markup:
<button onclick="reloadPage()">Reload page</button>
Add he window reload event function this to your JavaScript file
function reloadPage() {
window.location.reload()
}
Note: the window reload event doesn’t work inside the CodePen editor, but you can test it out in CodePen’s debug mode.