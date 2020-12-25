How to use the CSS font-stretch Property

The font-stretch CSS property allows you to make your text narrower (condensed) or wider (expanded).

These types of fonts are also called condensed or expanded fonts.

  • Condensed fonts have characters with narrow stroke-widths. They also have much narrower space between characters (letter-spacing/leading) compared to regular fonts.
  • Expanded fonts have characters that have wider stroke-width than normal fonts’ in proportion to their height.

The CSS font-stretch property has the following values (font face varieties):

  • ultra-condensed
  • extra-condensed
  • condensed
  • semi-condensed
  • normal
  • semi-expanded
  • expanded
  • extra-expanded
  • ultra-expanded

Code examples

h1 {
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-stretch: expanded;
}

h2 {
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-stretch: condensed;
}

Important: most typefaces/font families don’t come equipped with these condensed or expanded font faces.

So before you use the font-stretch property in your CSS stylesheet, make sure that the font family you’re using contains the specific condensed or expanded font face that you want to use.

Note: if you use the font-stretch property even if your font-family of choice doesn’t provide any condensed or expanded font faces, then nothing will happen. You won’t get an ugly faux (computer-generated) font, unlike faux bold or faux italics.

However, browser technologies often change so why risk it?

