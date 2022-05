To change a specific color on your Pixel Art in Aseprite, do the following:

Select the Eyedropper tool (shortcut: I) and click on any pixel in your graphic that has the color in your graphic that you want to change. Then go to Edit > Replace Color... (shortcut: Shift + R) Now click on the palette there it says “To:” and change it to the color you want to use instead, and click OK.

Here’s a quick example where I replace a color on a character sprite in Aseprite: