Do this if Personal Hotspot Doesn’t Work on Your iPhone

Any modern computer (within the last 5 years) can connect to the so-called “hotspot Internet” on smartphones. It simply means that you’re using your smartphones Internet via your computer (or any device with wi-fi).
Unfortunately, on older smartphones, it’s common that your phone’s network name doesn’t pop up on your computer’s wi-fi network list if your phone’s Personal Hotspot feature has been enabled for a while.
If Personal Hotspot is not working on your iPhone, e.g. you can’t see “John Doe’s iPhone” from your computer’s wi-fi network list, simply go to your iPhone Settings > Personal Hotspot. Then turn off Personal Hotspot and turn it on again.
Within seconds you should see your phone appear on your computer’s Network list, and ready to connect.
9 out of 10 times this “trick” works when I can’t find my phone on my Network list.
If it doesn’t work, there are 3 other options that I know of:
- Turn off your phone, and turn it on again. Then try enabling/disabling Personal Hotspot again
- Restart your computer so you can get all your RAM cleaned from unused temporary data
- Update your phone to the latest iOS if you haven’t already. You should always keep your phone up to date, however many people neglect this for weeks and months, and one consequence of that (besides increasing security risk...) is that apps and features get buggy.