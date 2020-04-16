Do this if Personal Hotspot Doesn’t Work on Your iPhone

Any modern computer (within the last 5 years) can connect to the so-called “hotspot Internet” on smartphones. It simply means that you’re using your smartphones Internet via your computer (or any device with wi-fi).

Unfortunately, on older smartphones, it’s common that your phone’s network name doesn’t pop up on your computer’s wi-fi network list if your phone’s Personal Hotspot feature has been enabled for a while.

If Personal Hotspot is not working on your iPhone, e.g. you can’t see “John Doe’s iPhone” from your computer’s wi-fi network list, simply go to your iPhone Settings > Personal Hotspot. Then turn off Personal Hotspot and turn it on again.

Within seconds you should see your phone appear on your computer’s Network list, and ready to connect.

9 out of 10 times this “trick” works when I can’t find my phone on my Network list.

If it doesn’t work, there are 3 other options that I know of: