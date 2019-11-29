Posts tagged as iPhone
How to Backup iPhone on Mac with Finder (quickly)
March 19th, 2021
How to use Burst Mode on iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Camera
January 3rd, 2021
How to QUICKLY open iPhone’s Camera app from the lock screen
December 31st, 2020
Do this if Personal Hotspot Doesn’t Work on Your iPhone
April 16th, 2020
How to Increase Your iPhone’s Battery Life Significantly With a Simple Settings Change
November 30th, 2019
How to Turn Off Significant Location Tracking, Enable Privacy, and Save Battery on Your iPhone (all at once!)
November 29th, 2019