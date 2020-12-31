How to QUICKLY open iPhone’s Camera app from the lock screen

To quickly open your iPhone’s camera app from the lock screen:

Wake your phone up (press the home button or tab your screen) Then swipe your finger left horizontally across the screen.

If you didn’t know this already then your mind is probably blown right now. I’ve used iPhone for years without realizing this, and I’m quite embarrassed to admit it (as someone who runs a big tech website 🤯 😂).

It takes less than a second to launch your camera app this way, and often one second is exactly the amount of time you have to snap a great moment before it’s gone forever.

Happy new years 🚀