How to Remove All Spaces in a String with JavaScript

To remove all spaces in a string with JavaScript, you can use RegEx:

const sentence = "This sentence has 6 white space characters." console . log ( sentence . replace ( / \s / g , "" ) )

The example above only logs out the result, it doesn’t save the changes.

If you want to permanently remove the white space from your text, you have to create a new variable and assign the value of sentence.replace(/\s/g, "") :