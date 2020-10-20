How to Remove All Spaces in a String with JavaScript

To remove all spaces in a string with JavaScript, you can use RegEx:
const sentence = "This sentence has 6 white space characters."
console.log(sentence.replace(/\s/g, ""))
// "Thissentencehas6whitespacecharacters."
The example above only logs out the result, it doesn’t save the changes.
If you want to permanently remove the white space from your text, you have to create a new variable and assign the value of
sentence.replace(/\s/g, ""):
// Sentence with whitespaces
const sentence = "This sentence has 6 white space characters."
// Sentence without whitespace
const sentenceRemoveWhiteSpace = sentence.replace(/\s/g, "")
console.log(sentenceRemoveWhiteSpace)
// Thissentencehas6whitespacecharacters.