How to Make Background Images Not Repeat with CSS

If you use the CSS property
background-image to embed an image as a background on your website, you might have noticed that your image gets repeated infinitely to fill up the width and height of your web page.
That happens because by default, browsers have the CSS property
background-repeat set to
repeat.
To stop background images from repeating, simply override the default
repeat value with
no-repeat, like this:
body {
background-image: url("path-to-image.jpg");
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
Now your background image only shows up once!