Dependencies vs. devDependencies in package.json — what’s the difference?

In package.json, regular dependencies are packages that are required for your production-ready site or app to work. Production-ready means the online version of your website or app that the audience experiences.
devDependencies are packages used for development purposes, e.g for running tests or transpiling your code.
"devDependencies": {
"babel-eslint": "^10.0.1",
"cli-glob": "^0.1.0",
"eslint": "^6.0.1",
"eslint-config-airbnb": "^17.1.0",
"eslint-config-prettier": "6.0.0",
"stylelint": "^10.1.0",
"stylelint-config-standard": "^18.0.0",
"write-good": "^1.0.1"
},
Many packages that you install during development of a product are not required for your app to work in production (online) — so we add those to our
package.json devDependencies object, like in the example above.