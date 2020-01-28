Dependencies vs. devDependencies in package.json — what’s the difference?

In package.json, regular dependencies are packages that are required for your production-ready site or app to work. Production-ready means the online version of your website or app that the audience experiences.

devDependencies are packages used for development purposes, e.g for running tests or transpiling your code.

"devDependencies" : { "babel-eslint" : "^10.0.1" , "cli-glob" : "^0.1.0" , "eslint" : "^6.0.1" , "eslint-config-airbnb" : "^17.1.0" , "eslint-config-prettier" : "6.0.0" , "stylelint" : "^10.1.0" , "stylelint-config-standard" : "^18.0.0" , "write-good" : "^1.0.1" } ,