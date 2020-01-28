Dependencies vs. devDependencies in package.json — what’s the difference?

Node.jsPackage.json

In package.json, regular dependencies are packages that are required for your production-ready site or app to work. Production-ready means the online version of your website or app that the audience experiences.

devDependencies are packages used for development purposes, e.g for running tests or transpiling your code. 

"devDependencies": {
    "babel-eslint": "^10.0.1",
    "cli-glob": "^0.1.0",
    "eslint": "^6.0.1",
    "eslint-config-airbnb": "^17.1.0",
    "eslint-config-prettier": "6.0.0",
    "stylelint": "^10.1.0",
    "stylelint-config-standard": "^18.0.0",
    "write-good": "^1.0.1"
},

Many packages that you install during development of a product are not required for your app to work in production (online) — so we add those to our package.json devDependencies object, like in the example above.

