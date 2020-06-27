[Review] Space Invaders Coded in Vanilla JavaScript (by Andrea Maille)

Space Invaders by Andrea Maille is a pure vanilla JavaScript version of the famous 2D game from 1978.

The game has the following features:

Collision detection

Shooting with spacebar

Left & Right (x-axis) movement with keyboard arrows

Peace Mode (shoot enemies with roses instead of rockets 😂)

Timer

Score count

Highscore board

Submit your score

While the game doesn’t offer much resistance in terms of the enemy A.I and lacks sound effects (which would instantly make it more addicting), it’s a great source of learning and inspiration for anyone who wants to build games with pure vanilla JavaScript.

Play Space Invaders

Check out the source code.