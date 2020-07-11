How to Disable Text Selection With CSS

Learn how to disable text selection by using the user-select CSS property.

By default, web browsers allow you to select text on any given website — as long as it’s a real text element and not an image with text on it.

You can select text either by using your mouse, or your keyboard, e.g. cmd + a (Mac), or ctrl + a (Windows).

But what if you don’t want to allow text selection (for whatever reason)?

You use the CSS property user-select and give it a value of none :

selector { user-select : "none" ; }

So let’s say you want to disable text selection on a every element that has a class called .select-none :

.select-none { user-select : "none" ; }

And then you add that class to any element that you want to disable text selection on:

< p class = " select-none " > This text cannot be selected. </ p >

This text element cannot be selected, try yourself!

Note: you need to use these browser prefixes for the user-select property to make it work in all browsers: