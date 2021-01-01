RGB vs. RGBa colors in CSS (what, why, how)

Learn about the difference between RGB and RGBa colors in CSS and how you can use RGBa to create beautiful, attention-grabbing UI components for your website.
RGB and RGBa are two color models used in CSS, as an alternative to using Hex Code color values (such as
#282828).
What’s the difference between RGB and RGBa?
- RGB stands for Red, Green, and Blue
- RGBa stands for Red, Green, Blue, and Alpha
Alpha is a transparency channel, that you can use to control the degree of transparency of a color.