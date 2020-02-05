Slug vs. URL — What’s the Difference?

What‘s the difference between slugs and URLs?

This is a slug:

what-is-a-value-javascript

A slug is just a part of a URL

This is a URL:

https://techstacker.com/what-is-a-value-javascript

This URL is constructed by:

a protocol: https://

a domain: techstacker.com

a slug/path: what-is-a-value-javascript

The URL refers to the entire thing.

The slug is the part of a URL that explains what the page (path) you’re going to is about in human-friendly keywords. I wrote slug/path above because both terms are used. Slug is especially used in the SEO scene.

To reinforce and sum it up:

a slug is a descriptive path in a URL

a URL refers to the entire thing (protocol, domain, slug/path)

Your slug is an important part of SEO (Search Engine Optimization) so it’s worth learning how to create user-friendly slugs on your website.