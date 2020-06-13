Learn how to replace any character inside a (string) with JavaScript by using regular expressions (RegEx) and the replace() method.

Let’s say you have a block of text and you meant to use an em dash (—), but by mistake, you used a hyphen (-):

const textBlock = "When you’re typing fast it’s normal to make a few spelling mistakes here and there - it just means you’re human."

Fortunately, we can fix this with JavaScript by using a regular expression and the replace() method:

const textBlockCorrected = textBlock . replace ( / - / g , "—" ) console . log ( textBlockCorrected )

Does it look the same? Trust me, it’s not. Look closer. Or try printing out the result of textBlock and textBlockCorrected that makes it easier to see the difference:

console . log ( textBlock ) console . log ( textBlockCorrected )

Note: in typography, it’s a lot easier to tell the difference between letters and symbols when the font used is not a monotype like the one we use for code examples (the font called Menlo). But I’ll save the details about em, en, and hyphens for a typography oriented tutorial.