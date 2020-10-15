How to Style Input Placeholder Text with CSS

To style the HTML input element’s placeholder text with CSS, you need to target the pseudo-element attribute. You do that with the CSS pseudo selector :: .

A regular input element with placeholder text

< input type = " text " placeholder = " Hello there! " >

How the placeholder text looks with the default browser styling:

CSS

Now let’s use the CSS ::placeholder selector to make the input element’s placeholder text red:

input::placeholder { color : red ; }

The result:

Reusable placeholder text class

If you don’t want to style all your <input> element placeholder text the same way, as the code above does (by targetting the input element directly), you can use a class:

.custom-input-placeholder::placeholder { color : red ; }

And add that to any input element that you want:

< input class = " custom-input-placeholder " type = " text " placeholder = " Hello there! " >