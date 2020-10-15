How to Style Input Placeholder Text with CSS

To style the HTML input element’s placeholder text with CSS, you need to target the pseudo-element attribute. You do that with the CSS pseudo selector
::.
A regular input element with placeholder text
<input type="text" placeholder="Hello there!">
How the placeholder text looks with the default browser styling:
CSS
Now let’s use the CSS
::placeholder selector to make the input element’s placeholder text red:
input::placeholder {
color: red;
}
The result:
Reusable placeholder text class
If you don’t want to style all your
<input> element placeholder text the same way, as the code above does (by targetting the input element directly), you can use a class:
.custom-input-placeholder::placeholder {
color: red;
}
And add that to any input element that you want:
<input class="custom-input-placeholder" type="text" placeholder="Hello there!">
Good to know
Don’t confuse pseudo-elements with pseudo-classes.
- pseudo-elements represent a part of the DOM.
- pseudo-classes represent the state of an element based on the users’ interaction with it. For example:
:focus, or
:active.
Syntax difference:
- pseudo-elements are defined with a double colon:
::
- pseudo-classes are defined with a single colon
: