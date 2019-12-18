How to Get a Temporary Email Address to Sign Up On Websites

Here’s how you can get a temporary email address that you can use to sign up on websites that you don’t really want to sign up on with your real name.

First, go to 10MinuteMail.

As soon as you enter their website, you’ll be given an auto-generated email address, like d12302320@urhen.com.

Yes, it looks gibberish, but it’s legit and works as you’d expect.

You can use this email to sign up for whatever service you need access to here and now, without leaving a footprint behind.

There’s a timer that immediately stars counting down from 10 minutes as soon as you enter the 10MinuteMail website. After 10 minutes the email expires.

You can click on the button on the right of the timer to extend the expiry period with another 10 minutes if you need to.