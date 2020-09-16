The Quickest Way to Force Quit Frozen Mac Apps

If one of your Mac apps freezes, the first thing you should do is just give it a minute. This way you give your computer a chance to come to its senses, and you don’t risk losing unsaved data.

If waiting doesn’t help, this is how you can force quit your Mac app:

  1. Shortcut: Option + Cmd + Esc to hit up the Force Quit Applications window. Now click on the frozen app icon, and hit the blue Force Quit button.
  2. Manual: go to your top left menu, click on the Apple icon  > choose Force Quit > select the frozen app, and hit the blue Force Quit button.

If the above doesn’t do the trick, I published a more extensive tutorial on how to force quit Mac apps.

