How to Open a Project Folder in Visual Studio Code via the Terminal

In this quick tip tutorial you’ll learn how to open your current project folder directory in Visual Studio Code, via your terminal/command line.

Visual Studio Code (VS Code) has a lot of practical keyboard shortcuts. This one is one of my favorites because it’s short, easy to remember, and I use it several times per day.

To open your current working directory in VS Code simply run the following command:

code .

And hit enter.

Here’s a quick video showing me doing it inside one of my project folders:

Writing code . inside the Mac terminal to open up a project folder inside Visual Studio Code

