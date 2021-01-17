Regex: Find Every Line that Begins with a Specific Word

To find every line that begins with a specific word, use the following regex command:

^ ( Word* )

Example

Let’s say you have a bunch of markdown articles that have a metadata structure, such as:

--- publishDate: 2021-01-18 title: "Bitcoin vs. Ethereum" template: post thumbnail: "../../thumbnails/crypto.png" slug: bitcoin-vs-ethereum tags: - Crypto - Ethereum - BitCoin

But unfortunately, someone misspelled Bitcoin when they created the meta template. Bitcoin is not spelled with capital C as in the tag example above.

To find every line that begins with - BitCoin , run this regex command:

^ ( - BitCoin.* )

Notice that all the spaces in the regex command match the spaces in the metadata example.

How the regex command works: