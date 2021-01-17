Regex: Find Every Line that Begins with a Specific Word

To find every line that begins with a specific word, use the following regex command:
^(Word*)
Example
Let’s say you have a bunch of markdown articles that have a metadata structure, such as:
---
publishDate: 2021-01-18
title: "Bitcoin vs. Ethereum"
template: post
thumbnail: "../../thumbnails/crypto.png"
slug: bitcoin-vs-ethereum
tags:
- Crypto
- Ethereum
- BitCoin
But unfortunately, someone misspelled Bitcoin when they created the meta template. Bitcoin is not spelled with capital C as in the tag example above.
To find every line that begins with
- BitCoin, run this regex command:
^( - BitCoin.*)
Notice that all the spaces in the regex command match the spaces in the metadata example.
How the regex command works:
^means that any match must be found at the start of a line.
( - BitCoin.*)matches the text BitCoin on that line, including hyphen and surrounding white space.