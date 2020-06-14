How to Join Two or More Strings in JavaScript

Learn how to join two or more strings with JavaScript.
In JavaScript there are different methods to join two or more strings together, including the plus operator
+, the plus equals
+= operator, and
concat().
Note:
+ and
+= are known as assignment operators.
Let’s try all three!
The plus operator (+)
Let’s say you have two variables, called
firstName and
lastName, and you want assign the combined value of those variables to a third variable, called
fullName. You can do that like this:
const firstName = "Steve"
const lastName = "Jobs"
const fullName = firstName + lastName
console.log(fullName) // SteveJobs
Add separation (space)
To make the
fullName string value more readable, let’s add a space between Steve and Jobs. We’ll reuse same code from before, but this time we add a separator in between
+ '' +, like this:
const firstName = "Steve"
const lastName = "Jobs"
const fullName = firstName + " " + lastName
console.log(fullName) // Steve Jobs
Note: you could also add the separator by adding a space after
"Steve " or before
" Jobs" but that can lead to other formatting problems if you’re planning on using the
firstName or
lastName variables in a different context in your project. So I don’t recommend that approach.
The plus equals operator (+=)
If for whatever reason you don’t want to create a new variable (
fullName) you can assign the
lastName variable to
firstName by using the plus equals operator
+=:
console.log((firstName += lastName))
// SteveJobs
However, as you can see, now we need a separator again. To add multiple values with the
+= operator you might think this is possible:
firstName += " " += lastName
But that will throw you an error:
Uncaught SyntaxError: Invalid left-hand side in assignment
Instead you need to combine values on separate lines. First assign the space separator to
firstName, and then assign the
lastName to
firstName afterward:
let firstName = "Steve"
let lastName = "Jobs"
// First assign separator value
firstName += " "
// Then assign last name
firstName += lastName
// Result: Steve Jobs
The concat() method
You can also join strings by using JavaScripts
concat() method:
let firstName = "Steve"
let lastName = "Jobs"
const fullName = firstName.concat(lastName)
console.log(fullName)
// SteveJobs
Once again, we need a separator. That’s straight forward with
concat(). Just add a space with string and a comma, followed by the
lastName variable:
const fullName = firstName.concat(" ", lastName)
console.log(fullName)
// Steve Jobs
Which method should you use to join strings?
For performance reasons, Mozilla and many other credible JS sources strongly recommend using
+ or
+= whenever it’s possible.
As this JSPerf test case shows, string objects like
concat() are way slower for the JavaScript interpreter (that runs in your browser) than string primitives like
+ and
+=: