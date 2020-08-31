Learn how to use the HTML
<style> element.
The
<style> element is used to embed styles directly into your HTML document:
<style>
h1 {
color: red;
}
p {
color: green;
}
</style>
The
<style> element lives inside your HTML document’s
<head> element:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<style>
h1 {
color: red;
}
p {
color: green;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<h1>This is a red heading</h1>
<p>This is a green paragraph</p>
</body>
</html>
You can also import an external stylesheet, which is done with the
<link> element. This is generally the preferred method, at least on on larger websites.
Good to know:
If you use both the
<style> and the
<link> element to style in the same document, it’s easy to override styles by mistake.
For example, look at the following example, which uses both styling approaches:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<!-- Embedded (internal) styles -->
<style>
h1 {
color: red;
}
p {
color: green;
}
</style>
<!-- Import external style sheet -->
<link href="/styles/main.css" rel="stylesheet" />
</head>
<body>
<h1>This is a red heading</h1>
<p>This is a green paragraph</p>
</body>
</html>
So for example if the external stylesheet defines a color property value on the
h1 and
p selector, e.g. by giving it a
blue color value, then the
red and
green will be overwritten, because the
<link> element comes after the
<style> element in the markup example above.
It’s so easy to mix this up, therefore I advice that you generally stick to using the
<link> element to import styles — and only use the
<style> element for highly specific use cases.