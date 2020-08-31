Learn how to use the HTML <style> element.

The <style> element is used to embed styles directly into your HTML document:

< style > h1 { color : red ; } p { color : green ; } </ style >

The <style> element lives inside your HTML document’s <head> element:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < style > h1 { color : red ; } p { color : green ; } </ style > </ head > < body > < h1 > This is a red heading </ h1 > < p > This is a green paragraph </ p > </ body > </ html >

You can also import an external stylesheet, which is done with the <link> element. This is generally the preferred method, at least on on larger websites.

Good to know:

If you use both the <style> and the <link> element to style in the same document, it’s easy to override styles by mistake.

For example, look at the following example, which uses both styling approaches:

<! DOCTYPE html > < html > < head > < style > h1 { color : red ; } p { color : green ; } </ style > < link href = " /styles/main.css " rel = " stylesheet " /> </ head > < body > < h1 > This is a red heading </ h1 > < p > This is a green paragraph </ p > </ body > </ html >

So for example if the external stylesheet defines a color property value on the h1 and p selector, e.g. by giving it a blue color value, then the red and green will be overwritten, because the <link> element comes after the <style> element in the markup example above.