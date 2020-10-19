How to Inline Style JSX (React) with CSS

Learn how to inline style JSX elements with CSS.

This is how inline styling looks with JSX syntax:

< h1 style = { { fontSize : "24px" } } > Inline styled JSX </ h1 >

How the same inline styling looks with HTML syntax:

< h1 style =" font-size : 24px " > Inline styled HTML </ h1 >

As you can tell, there’s quite a difference.

JSX uses double curly braces {{ }} to surround styling properies and values, in HTML it’s double quotes " " .

Inline HTML and JSX styling have one thing in common, properties and values are separated by a colon ( : ).

Good to know: if you pass numeric values (like 24 ) to your JSX properties, you don’t have to wrap them in quotes, as they will default to pixel values px . So if you don’t want to use px units, but instead % , rem , or something else, you need to define it the values as strings: "50%" , "2rem" , etc.

If you have multiple style declarations

If you have more than one inline style declaration in JSX, you separate each declaration with a comma:

< h1 style = { { fontSize : "24px" , textTransform : "uppercase" } } > Inline styled JSX </ h1 >

In HTML you separate declarations with a semi colon:

< h1 style =" font-size : 24px ; text-transform : uppercase " > Inline styled HTML </ h1 >