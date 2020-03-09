How to use Curly Double Quotes on a Mac and Make Your Typography Look Professional

MacTypography

In professional typography, you use curly double-quotes for your quotation marks — not straight quotes, that’s a relic from the age of the typewriter.

This is a straight double opening & closing quotation mark

" "

This is a curly double opening & closing quotation mark:

“ ”

So the following is bad typography:

"The typewriter is a thing of the past"

This is good typography:

“The typewriter is a thing of the past”

To make double quotes on a Mac keyboard, instead of holding down Shift + 2 as you do for straight double quotes (both opening & closing), you hold down Alt/Option + 2 for the opening curly double quote (), and Alt/Option + Shift + 2 for the closing curly double quote ().

Has this been helpful to you?

You can support my work by sharing this article with others, or perhaps buy me a cup of coffee 😊

Kofi

Share & Discuss on

Subscribe to Newsletter