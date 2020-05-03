Show Element When Mouse Enters It, With JavaScript

Say you have an invisible element (like an action bar/menu) that you want to show when the user’s mouse enters that area. We can do that by setting up a JavaScript mouseenter event.
How to do it:
HTML markup
Add the following HTML code in your favorite editor (for online I recommend CodePen.
CSS styling
Add the following CSS to your stylesheet:
.invisible-box {
opacity: 0;
transition: all 500ms;
padding: 32px;
margin-top: 32px;
margin-bottom: 32px;
background-color: #cf4b32;
color: #fff;
text-align: center;
}
.opacity-1 {
opacity: 1;
}
Notice that the
.invisible-box class has
opacity: 0; which means that it’s hidden by default. Right below we have a utility class
.opacity-1 which we’ll use to show the element again with JavaScript.
JavaScript mouseenter event
Add the following code to your JS script:
let invisibleBox = document.querySelector(".invisible-box")
function addFullOpacity() {
invisibleBox.classList.add("opacity-1")
}
invisibleBox.addEventListener("mouseenter", addFullOpacity)
How the JavaScript code works
- First we use
querySelector()to find and grab the
.invisible-box. Then we assign it to a variable with a fitting name:
invisibleBox.
- Then we set up a function declaration and give it a name of
addFullOpacity(). Inside its body
{..}we add a statement.
- The statement attaches the classList property’s
add()method to our invisible box — and adds the
opacity-1class to our invisible box element.
- Lastly, we set up
addEventListener()and give it two arguments. The first argument listens for
mouseenterevent. The second argument is to call the
addFullOpacity()function we created above (as soon as it registers a mouseenter event).
mouseenter vs mouseover?
You’ve probably noticed that there’s also an event type called mouseover — how does it differ from mouseenter?
The main difference is that:
- The mouseover event triggers everytime the user’s mouse moves over the parent element or either of its child elements. It keeps triggering if you keep moving back and fourth elements — which can be expensive, performance-wise.
- The mouseenter event triggers only when the mouse enters the target parent element — it doesn’t care about its children. :-(
You would want use mouseover if you have a web component that contains various features that you want to behave differently when users interact with them. Otherwise stick to mouseenter as it’s better for performance.