How to Extract a Number from a String With JavaScript

Learn how to extract one or several numbers from a string with JavaScript.
Let’s say you have a string, that includes a number, and you want to extract only the number. No problem, you can use JavaScript’s
match() method.
Here’s a string value, containing one number (
1995) that is assigned to a variable called
stringWithOneNumber:
const stringWithOneNumber = "JavaScript was invented in 1995 by Brendan Eich"
Now let’s attach the
match() method to the variable, and add
\d+ as an argument, so it looks like this
match(/\d+/)
stringWithOneNumber.match(/\d+/)
Note:
\d+ is a regular expression (RegEx) meta character that means “match 1 or more digits”.
And let’s print the result:
console.log(stringWithOneNumber.match(/\d+/))
// ["1995"]
It worked!
Extract multiple numbers from a string
What if a string has two or more numbers?
No problem, you just add a global
g flag to the
match() argument. Let’s use the example from earlier, but this time the string sentence contains two numbers:
const stringWithMultipleNumbers =
"JavaScript was invented in 1995 by Brendan Eich, and is still used in 2020"
Now add the
match() method with
\d+ +
g:
stringWithMultipleNumbers.match(/\d+/g)
Print the result:
console.log(stringWithMultipleNumbers.match(/\d+/g))
// ["1995", "2020"]
Glorious.