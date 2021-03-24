The CSS id selector

The CSS id selector targets an HTML element with a unique id.

Id selector syntax:

#id-name {
    property-name: value;
}

Here’s an HTML element with that same id name as an attribute value: 

<div id="id-name"></div>

The CSS id selector #id-name is attached to the <div> element with the id-name attribute. That means that whatever styling properties you add to .id-name in your CSS stylesheet get applied to the <div>.

The hash symbol (#) before the name of the id is a specific CSS syntax. When you add the id name to an HTML element as an id attribute you don’t use the # symbol.

Now let’s use what we just learned in a practical example.

Here’s an HTML <button> element with some default styling that is inherited from the browser’s User Agent Stylesheet: 

<button>Button</button>

Default look:

Boring huh?

Let’s override the default button styling by creating a CSS id called #my-button and give it some styling properties: 

#my-button {
    font-size: 18px;
    padding: 14px 24px;
    border-radius: 8px;
    border: none;
    background-color: #F7575C;
    color: white;
}

And then add the id to the button element as an id attribute: 

<button id="my-button">Button</button>

Result:

The most important thing to know abou the id selector is that unlike CSS class selectors ids can only be applied to one element on a page. This makes ids less flexible to use than classes, but also more predictable.

The rule of thumb is to only use ids for single elements that appear once on a page, such as a header, footer, or navigation bar.

