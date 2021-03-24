The CSS id selector targets an HTML element with a unique id.

Id selector syntax:

#id-name { property-name : value ; }

Here’s an HTML element with that same id name as an attribute value:

< div id = " id-name " > </ div >

The CSS id selector #id-name is attached to the <div> element with the id-name attribute. That means that whatever styling properties you add to .id-name in your CSS stylesheet get applied to the <div> .

The hash symbol ( # ) before the name of the id is a specific CSS syntax. When you add the id name to an HTML element as an id attribute you don’t use the # symbol.

Now let’s use what we just learned in a practical example.

Here’s an HTML <button> element with some default styling that is inherited from the browser’s User Agent Stylesheet:

< button > Button </ button >

Default look:

Button

Boring huh?

Let’s override the default button styling by creating a CSS id called #my-button and give it some styling properties:

#my-button { font-size : 18px ; padding : 14px 24px ; border-radius : 8px ; border : none ; background-color : #F7575C ; color : white ; }

And then add the id to the button element as an id attribute:

< button id = " my-button " > Button </ button >

Result:

Button

The most important thing to know abou the id selector is that unlike CSS class selectors ids can only be applied to one element on a page. This makes ids less flexible to use than classes, but also more predictable.

The rule of thumb is to only use ids for single elements that appear once on a page, such as a header, footer, or navigation bar.