Learn how to convert HEIC to JPG on Mac by using the built-in Automator app to build a reusable HEIC to JPG Quick Action tool.

There are several ways to convert HEIC to JPG on macOS, but the following is the fastest method I’ve found. It takes around 30 seconds to set up. From there on, converting any HEIC file to JPG will take a couple of seconds.

Automator is a native application that comes with your Mac’s operating system. It allows you to create your own workflows and quick action shortcuts for various repetitive tasks. In short, Automator is a tool for building personalized time-saving tools.

This tutorial is accompanied by a quick 1-minute video demonstration at the end. Use it as a reference if needed!

How to convert HEIC to JPG on Mac with Automator

First, open Automator:

Use Spotlight Search (Cmd + Spacebar) and search for “Automator”.

You can also find Automator in your Applications directory.

With Automator open, you need to do three things:

On the left, type “copy finder” in the search input field. When “Copy Finder Items shows up, drag it into the right side of the Automator window and let go with your mouse. This tool is used to decide where you want to save your converted images. The default location is Desktop. Now go back to the search input field and type “change type”. Drag the one called Change Type of Images to the right side, just like before. Click on the dropdown and change it from whatever format it is now to “JPEG”. Now go to the top menu bar, and select File > Save and give your new quick action tool a fitting name (I call mine “HEIC to JPEG”), and click Save.

Your HEIC to JPEG quick action tool has been built!

Here’s how to use it:

Right-click on any HEIC image

Select Quick Action > HEIC to JPG

Your converted image will be saved to wherever you decided to in step 1.

Video demo

In his quick video, I go through all the steps above to create the Quick Action HEIC to JPG conversion tool:

It should clear up any confusion you might have. Otherwise, shoot me an email!