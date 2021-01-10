How the CSS Box Sizing Property Works

Learn how to use the CSS
box-sizing property to control how the browser calculates and renders the width and height of your HTML elements.
box-sizing (content-box vs border-box)
The CSS
box-sizing property has two values:
content-box(default)
border-box
Both box-sizing values affect how the browser calculates and renders the size of HTML elements, but that’s the only thing they have in common.
content-box
By default all HTML elements use the
content-box value:
box-sizing: content-box;
This means that if you have an element with the following styles:
div {
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
padding: 16px;
border: 1px solid;
}
Then the width and height of that element are calculated as 134px, not 100px as you specified in your CSS stylesheet. The result:
If you want to check the size for yourself, enable your browsers Element Inspector with this command:
- Mac: Cmd + Shift + C
- Windows: Ctrl + Shift + C
Then move your mouse over the element above to see its size.
This happens because
content-box adds together the width/height values with the border (
1px on each side) and padding (
16px on each side) values, and renders elements sizes at the sum of those values:
- Element width:
1 + 16 + 100 + 16 + 1= 134 pixels.
- Element height:
1 + 16 + 100 + 16 + 1= 134 pixels.
This default behavior from
content-box can be quite annoying to work with, but fortunately, it’s easy to change it!
The default
box-sizing: content-box declaration is inherited from the User Agent Stylesheet, which is built into all web browsers.
border-box to the rescue
You can easily override the
content-box value with the
border-box value, which has the opposite effect on how the browser calculates elements’ sizes:
box-sizing: border-box;
By setting your
box-sizing property to
border-box the browser will render your elements at the precise width and height that you specify on the element with the
height and
width properties:
div {
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
padding: 16px;
border: 1px solid;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
Result:
The
border-box value makes the browser include (not add) the specified padding and border values when it calculates the element’s total width and height.
With
border-box, no matter which
padding or
border value you add to your element, the element’s total size will be the value that you specify on the
height and
width properties.
For good measure here’s a side-by-side comparison:
Both elements above have a specified width and height of 100 pixels, but only the 2nd element respects those specified values because it uses
border-box.
content-box vs
border-box summed up:
content-boxcombines padding and border values with elements height/width values and renders the total.
border-boxincludes padding and border values as part of the element’s width/height.
Use border-box on everything
Now you know that
border-box makes browsers render HTML elements at the actual size that you specify in your CSS. But how do you apply
border-box on all your HTML elements?
It’s as simple as adding the following CSS rule-set at the very top of your stylesheet:
*, *:before, *:after {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
The code above uses CSS’s universal selector
* to apply
border-box value to the
box-sizing property on:
- All normal element selectors (
div,
p,
button, etc.)
- All
:beforeand
:afterpsuedo selectors
By using
border-box on all your HTML elements, you no longer have to worry about how your browser renders the size of your elements. It will always be the height and width that you specify yourself.