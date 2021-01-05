Margin vs Padding in CSS — What’s the Difference?

Learn about the difference between margins and paddings in CSS.

Margin vs. Padding

Let’s start with the shortest definition:

margin adds spacing outside HTML elements’ border

adds spacing outside HTML elements’ border padding adds spacing inside HTML elements’ border

When you apply margin or padding to an HTML element, this is how they affect the element differently:

With the conceptual illustration above in mind, let’s apply this knowledge to a real HTML element.

Button

Above is a simple <button> element inside a <div> container.

The button has:

24px margin that adds space around the button and pushes it away from the border of the parent element it sits inside.

4px border

16px padding that adds space between the button’s border and its content.

Content (in this case, the text label: Button)

button { padding : 16px ; margin : 24px ; border : 4px solid #282828 ; }