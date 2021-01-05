Margin vs Padding in CSS — What’s the Difference?

Learn about the difference between margins and paddings in CSS.

Margin vs. Padding

Let’s start with the shortest definition:

  • margin adds spacing outside HTML elements’ border
  • padding adds spacing inside HTML elements’ border

When you apply margin or padding to an HTML element, this is how they affect the element differently:

Illustration of difference between margin and border in CSS

With the conceptual illustration above in mind, let’s apply this knowledge to a real HTML element.

Above is a simple <button> element inside a <div> container.

The button has:

  • 24px margin that adds space around the button and pushes it away from the border of the parent element it sits inside.
  • 4px border
  • 16px padding that adds space between the button’s border and its content.
  • Content (in this case, the text label: Button)
button {
    padding: 16px; 
    margin: 24px; 
    border: 4px solid #282828;
}

Both the margin and padding properties control whitespace. However, they have the opposite function in terms of how they apply it.

