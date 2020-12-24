Why is it called a “font family”?

Typography

A font is a version of a typeface. Usually, a typeface has several font versions to provide different formatting options in terms of font weights and styles:

  • roman (regular)
  • boldfaced (bold)
  • italicized (italic)
  • small caps

Many typefaces/font families (same thing on the web) have several font weights, ranging from hair (thinnest) to black (thickets).

You can think of a typeface as the parent/root design, and all its font as its children. Together they are a font family.

Example

The typeface below is called Alegreya and it has numerous font weights and styles:

A list of different font styles and font weights from the font family called Alegreya

In short: a font family is a collection of fonts that belong to the same typeface.

Has this been helpful to you?

You can support my work by sharing this article with others, or perhaps buy me a cup of coffee 😊

Kofi

Share & Discuss on

Subscribe to Newsletter