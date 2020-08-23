How to use the HTML <p> Element

Learn how to use the HTML
<p> (paragraph) element.
The HTML (
<p>) element is used to define paragraph elements:
<p>Here is some text inside a paragraph element.</p>
The
<p> element is by far the most used text element on the web. This article you’re reading almost exclusively consists of paragraph elements.
The
<p> element is a block-level element. This means that by default, every defined paragraph in your document will take up a new line in the browser:
<p>Here is some text inside a paragraph element.</p>
<p>Here is another text inside another paragraph element.</p>
If you swapped out the
<p> tags with
<span> tags, those two text blocks would display inline (right next to each other, instead of being stacked) because
<span> is an inline element.
By default, paragraph elements inherit the following styling properties from the User-Agent Stylesheet (in most browsers):
p {
display: block;
margin-top: 1em;
margin-bottom: 1em;
margin-left: 0;
margin-right: 0;
}
This enforces a clear line separation by applying top and bottom white space with the
margin property.
You can of course always override those styles by importing a CSS style sheet (or with inline styles).