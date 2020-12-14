How to Always Show Hidden Files in Finder (macOS)

To always show hidden files in Finder on your Mac, do the following:

Open your Mac Terminal Run this command:

defaults write http://com.apple.Finder AppleShowAllFiles true

If you want to disable show hidden files, change true to false:

defaults write http://com.apple.Finder AppleShowAllFiles false

Toggle hidden files in Finder

Alternatively, you can toggle hidden folders on/off quickly while inside Finder by using the keyboard shortcut: Cmd + Shift + ..

You can use this method if you only want to see hidden folders sometimes. The downside of this method is that now you have yet another keyboard shortcut that you need to remember.

Use whichever method fits your specific situation best!